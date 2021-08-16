BATESVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs opened the soccer season against Milan on Saturday morning.
Batesville jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the half and went on to post the 6-0 victory.
The first goal for Batesville arrived just 10 minutes into the game when Sebie Trainor found an opportunity to strike a low shot with one touch past the keeper.
Emi Lopez controlled the ball in the midfield and found Eli Pierson for another low finish to the net to make it 2-0.
Owen Powers had a well-placed cross to Emi Lopez at the top of the box, who shot it off the top post and bounced just inside the goal line to push the lead to 3-0.
Eli Pierson dribbled the ball through the defense for the last goal of the first half, deflected off the keeper, and followed into the goal.
In the second half, Eli Pierson completed his hat trick with an assist from Owen Powers. Noah Pierson made the sixth goal of the match with seconds to go.
The Bulldogs defense held solid to hold on to the season opening shut out.
