BATESVILLE – Another solid night of pitching by Batesville senior Paige Oldham, backed by a stellar defense, led to a 2-1 conference victory Monday over Rushville.
Oldham held the Lions (1-1, 0-1 EIAC) to four hits and one unearned run.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
“Our goal was to potentially get second or third in the conference, so this puts us one step closer to that,” coach Randy Obermeyer said. “I know we’ve got a really tough row ahead to get first with East Central and the way they’re playing. Not saying we can’t beat East Central, but we’d have to be at the very top of our game. But it’s huge, starting 3-0.”
Obermeyer thinks the last time Batesville started 3-0 was four or five years ago.
The Bulldogs put two runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. A leadoff single by Kylie Laker, a walk by Sydnee Scheafer and a single by Emma Belter set up a sacrifice fly RBI by Oldham. Renee Lecher then singled to score Belter.
The Bulldogs stranded 12 runners in the next six innings.
Rushville's run came in the second inning after an error on a short fly to left field, allowing a runner on third score after the drop.
The Lions were poised to tie or take the lead in the fifth, loading the bases with no outs. However, Lecher fielded a grounder and threw home for the force. Oldham forced another grounder to herself on the next batter, quickly throwing home for the force out, followed by a throw to third from Belter for a double play to end the inning.
“That was huge,” Obermeyer said.
Oldham finished the game with three strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .167. She also knocked in one run with a double and had five assists.
Laker batted 3-for-3 with a walk.
Lecher hit for one RBI on a double and had four assists.
Margaret Wilson finished with 11 putouts Belter had five.
“We have so much talent,” Obermeyer said. “The bench is full of talent. I could pull just about any girl out of the game and throw another in there and they’ll still get it done. The girls that are out there have earned their spots, and until they prove they can’t handle it, they’re in.”
Rushville got hits from Molly Zachery, Grace Muir, Rochelle Meyers and Abby Herbert.
Kara Chandler took the loss, allowing eight hits, walking four and striking out three.
The Bulldogs travel to Jac-Cen-Del for a nonconference game Tuesday evening.
The Lions will host Cambridge City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
