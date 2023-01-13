LAWRENCEBURG - The Batesville high school swim program traveled to Lawrenceburg for a 4-way meet. Overall, the Bulldogs swam at a rate of 50 percent best times.
While the Bulldogs focused in on building up some off-events, the coaches were proud of what was accomplished.
“With all of the racing, we’ve been giving some younger and newer swimmers to our program opportunities to try some new things. And we couldn’t be more proud of how they rose to the challenge," Coach McMullen said.
For the boys, Batesville took first with 64 points. Milan was second with 63 followed by Lawrenceburg 46 and Rising Sun 3.
For the girls, Milan took top honors with 64 followed by Lawrenceburg 53, Rising Sun 34 and Batesville 29.
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
- William Johnson - 100 Fly / 100 Breast
- Emi Lopez - 50 Free / 100 Free
- Ciaran Tyrer - 100 Back
- 400 Free Relay - Emi Lopez, Matt Tekulve, Ciaran Tyrer and Will Johnson
Girls (Top Finishers)
- Sarah Bedel - 100 Fly (2nd) / 100 Back (3rd)
- Isabel Raab - 200 IM (2nd)
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs travel to St Leon to compete against the East Central Trojans on Tuesday.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.