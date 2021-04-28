BATESVILLE – It was a sunny Tuesday night, which started out a bit windy, but by the middle of the meet the weather was about perfect for a track meet as the Batesville Bulldogs hosted North Decatur, Jac-Cen-Del and Hauser.

Both the boys and the girls finished the night with substantial leads against their opponents. The boys won with an impressive score of 131.5 to Jac-Cen-Del's 41.5, North Decatur had 33 just nudging out Hauser at 32. The girls finished with 100 points to Jac-Cen-Del's 64, just beating North Decatur who had 61 and Hauser ended with 12. The boys won 13 of 16 events and all of the relays were victorious, as well as many personal bests for the night.

First place

Eli Pierson-100 (11.08) and 200m dash (23.37)

Deacon Hamilton-110m hurdles (16.98) and 300m hurdles (45.55)

Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-4) and pole vault (9-6)

Benjamin Moster-1600m run (4:42.06)

JJ Kuisel-400m dash (50.8)

Daren Smith-800m run (2:06.5)

Ean Loichinger-3200m run (10:37.56)

Lily Pinckley-1600m run (5:43.09)

Kaylie Raver-400m dash (1:04.89)

Katie Olsen-800m run (2:35.66)

Maria Lopez-3200m run (13:10.62)

Katie Bedel-pole vault (7-0)

4x800 relay teams of-Daren Smith, Will Nuhring, Nathan Villani and Dillon Murray (9:32.97) and Ava Hanson, Megan Allgeier, Kaylie Raver and Katie Olsen (10:42.75)

4x400m relay teams of-Benjamin Moster, Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter and JJ Kuisel (3:42.72) and Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Carley Pride and Katie Olsen (4:29.72)

4x100m relay teams of-Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter, Kurt Siefet and Eli Pierson (44.90) and Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Lizzy Nobbe and Elena Kuisel (53.68)

Second place

Willy Sherwood-100m dash

Chase Hamilton-300m hurdles and discus

JJ Kuisel-200m dash

Adam Hollowell-3200m run

Kurt Siefert-long jump

Karson Macke-shot put

Madelyn Pohlman-100m dash

Megan Allgeier-1600m run

Carley Pride-400m dash and high jump

Ava Hanson-800m run

Elena Kuisel-200m dash

Third place

Sam Robben-110m hurdles

Kyler Daulton-1600m run

Vonley Hund-400m dash

Will Nuhring-800m run

Austin Cornn-high jump

Chase Hamilton-shot put

Ella Moster-100m hurdles and 300m hurdles

Lizzy Nobbe-200m dash

Ava Hanson-high jump

Georgie Doll-shot put

Fourth place

Deacon Hamilton-long jump

Nate Deputy-discus

Cora Deputy-100m hurdles and 300m hurdles

Lizzy Nobbe-100m dash

Madelyn Pohlman-long jump

Fifth place

Faith Tekulve-discus

Personal records

100m dash-Eli Pierson, Jy'lil Chappell, Willy Sherwood

400m dash-Vonley Hund, Kasin Hughes

800m run-Daren Smith, Nathan Villani, Will Nuhring, Ava Hanson

1600m run-Kyler Daulton, Megan Allgeier

110m/100m hurdles-Cole Rudolf, Ella Moster

300m hurdles-Cole Rudolf, Ella Moster

Long Jump-Cole Rudolf, Josh Mobley

Discus-Chase Hamilton, Blake Hon, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle, Sean Callahan, Kasin Hughes, Conor Powell, Alyssa Nobbe

Shot Put-Karson Macke, Will Thomas, Sean Callahan

4x800m split-Avan Hanson

4x400m split-Willy Sherwood, Tyler Bedel, Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Pinckley

4x100m relay team of Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter, Kurt Siefert, Eli Pierson

Up next

The JV will travel Thursday to East Central for an invitational and the varsity compete Friday.

