Batesville’s freshman/C team put together four solid quarters of basketball Wednesday night and became EIAC champions, beating Franklin County 33-18.
All of the ladies played tenacious defense, coming up with 12 steals and pulling down 38 rebounds.
Leading scorers for the Dogs were Kaylin Hinners and Claire Saner with 12 points apiece. Billie Puente contributed six points, Alyssa Nobbe two and Lizzy Nobbe had one.
Rhea Miller and Laney McGuire led the team with eight rebounds apiece, while Saner had 7. Puente and Hinners led in steals with three each.
Coach Laura Gausman congratulated her players.
“A perfect way to end your crazy and sometimes frustrating (with all the cancellations) 2020-2021 season,” Gausman said.
