ST. LEON - The East Central Invitational team title for the boys came down to the final event. Batesville's 4x400 relay team needed a win in the event to seal the title.
Batesville's Eli Pierson trailed by 25 meters when he took the baton for the final leg of the event. Pierson ran a personal best :49.7 to edge the East Central runner at the finish line and secure the team title for the Bulldogs.
Batesville finished with 151. Elder was second with 143.5. East Central was third with 135 followed by Greensburg 72, Franklin County 66, South Ripley 30 and Oldenburg Academy 21.5.
East Central won the title for the girls with 174. Batesville took second with 110. Columbus East took third with 74.5 followed by South Ripley 73, Franklin County 59, Greensburg 44, Seton Catholic 44, Ursula 24 and Oldenburg 18.
Batesville's Benjamin Moster won event championships. He started off the night anchoring the 4x800 relay team along with teammates Ean Loichinger, Jake Chapman and Daren Smith leading the way with a 8:34.98 finish. Moster won the 1600 run at 4:38.9, came back and won the 800 with a time of 2:02.93 and led the charge for the 4x400 relay team, along with teammates Daren Smith, Kasin Hughes and Eli Peirson to take the victory (3:32.16).
Katie Olsen won the 400 for the Lady Bulldogs with a time of 1:02.67.
Runner up finishes for BHS:
- Chase Hamilton-discus
- Ean Loichinger-1600 run
- Eli Pierson-200 and 400
- Elena Kuisel-pole vault
- Madelyn Pohlman-200 dash
- Kaylynn Bedel-3200 run
- The girls 4 x 800 relay team of Lily Pinckley, Megan Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel and Kaylie Raver
- The girls 4 x 400 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier, Madelyn Pohlman and Katie Olsen
Third place finishes for BHS:
- Deacon Hamilton-long jump and 110 hurdles
- Alex Murphy-pole vault
- Daren Smith-800 run
- Ean Loichinger-3200 run
- Kaylie Raver-400 dash
- The girls 4x100 relay team of Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Elena Kuisel
Fourth place finishes for BHS:
- Kasin Hughes-high jump
- Gage-300m hurdles
- Daren Smith-400
- Cora Deputy-high jump
- Nadine Davis-pole vault
- Kaylynn Bedel-1600
- Megan Allgeier-800
- Boys 4x100 relay of Deacon Hamilton, Gage Pohlman, Jy'Lil Chappell, Alex Murphy
Greensburg results
- Genevieve Smith - fifth in 400 (1:04.76)
- 4x100 relay - sixth (G. Smith, Emma Evans, Samantha Smith, Christina Fogg)
- Samantha Smith - third in long jump (15-2)
- Emarie Jackson - first in shot put (38-7) and first in discus (114-2)
- Olivia Grimes - fourth in discus (106-9)
- Matthew Stewart - second in 100 (:11.48) and fifth in 200 (:23.54)
- Kaden Acton - sixth in 100 (:12.08)
- Joey Yake - fifth in 400 (:54.57)
- 4x100 relay - third :47.14 (Owen Meadows, Blake Collins, Eli Moore, Acton)
- 4x400 relay - fifth 3:46.15 (Stewart, Yake, Meadows, Jacob Hawkins)
- 4x800 relay - sixth 9:40.21 (hawkins, Thomas Gorman, Cameron Schwartz, Wyatt Cliffard)
- Eli Moore - third in high jump (5-10) and fifth in discus (119-2)
- Blake Collins - fifth in high jump (5-4)
- Matthew Stewart - fifth in pole vault (11-0)
- Bryant Merritt - sixth in pole vault (10-6)
- Tyler Biddinger - second in shot put (45-10.25) and fourth in discus (123-4)
