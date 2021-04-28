BATESVILLE – It was a sunny Tuesday night, which started out a bit windy, but by the middle of the meet the weather was about perfect for a track meet as the Batesville Bulldogs hosted North Decatur, Jac-Cen-Del and Hauser.
Both the boys and the girls finished the night with substantial leads against their opponents. The boys won with an impressive score of 131.5 to Jac-Cen-Del's 41.5, North Decatur had 33 just nudging out Hauser at 32. The girls finished with 100 points to Jac-Cen-Del's 64, just beating North Decatur who had 61 and Hauser ended with 12. The boys won 13 of 16 events and all of the relays were victorious, as well as many personal bests for the night.
First place
Eli Pierson-100 (11.08) and 200m dash (23.37)
Deacon Hamilton-110m hurdles (16.98) and 300m hurdles (45.55)
Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-4) and pole vault (9-6)
Benjamin Moster-1600m run (4:42.06)
JJ Kuisel-400m dash (50.8)
Daren Smith-800m run (2:06.5)
Ean Loichinger-3200m run (10:37.56)
Lily Pinckley-1600m run (5:43.09)
Kaylie Raver-400m dash (1:04.89)
Katie Olsen-800m run (2:35.66)
Maria Lopez-3200m run (13:10.62)
Katie Bedel-pole vault (7-0)
4x800 relay teams of-Daren Smith, Will Nuhring, Nathan Villani and Dillon Murray (9:32.97) and Ava Hanson, Megan Allgeier, Kaylie Raver and Katie Olsen (10:42.75)
4x400m relay teams of-Benjamin Moster, Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter and JJ Kuisel (3:42.72) and Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Carley Pride and Katie Olsen (4:29.72)
4x100m relay teams of-Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter, Kurt Siefet and Eli Pierson (44.90) and Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Lizzy Nobbe and Elena Kuisel (53.68)
Second place
Willy Sherwood-100m dash
Chase Hamilton-300m hurdles and discus
JJ Kuisel-200m dash
Adam Hollowell-3200m run
Kurt Siefert-long jump
Karson Macke-shot put
Madelyn Pohlman-100m dash
Megan Allgeier-1600m run
Carley Pride-400m dash and high jump
Ava Hanson-800m run
Elena Kuisel-200m dash
Third place
Sam Robben-110m hurdles
Kyler Daulton-1600m run
Vonley Hund-400m dash
Will Nuhring-800m run
Austin Cornn-high jump
Chase Hamilton-shot put
Ella Moster-100m hurdles and 300m hurdles
Lizzy Nobbe-200m dash
Ava Hanson-high jump
Georgie Doll-shot put
Fourth place
Deacon Hamilton-long jump
Nate Deputy-discus
Cora Deputy-100m hurdles and 300m hurdles
Lizzy Nobbe-100m dash
Madelyn Pohlman-long jump
Fifth place
Faith Tekulve-discus
Personal records
100m dash-Eli Pierson, Jy'lil Chappell, Willy Sherwood
400m dash-Vonley Hund, Kasin Hughes
800m run-Daren Smith, Nathan Villani, Will Nuhring, Ava Hanson
1600m run-Kyler Daulton, Megan Allgeier
110m/100m hurdles-Cole Rudolf, Ella Moster
300m hurdles-Cole Rudolf, Ella Moster
Long Jump-Cole Rudolf, Josh Mobley
Discus-Chase Hamilton, Blake Hon, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle, Sean Callahan, Kasin Hughes, Conor Powell, Alyssa Nobbe
Shot Put-Karson Macke, Will Thomas, Sean Callahan
4x800m split-Avan Hanson
4x400m split-Willy Sherwood, Tyler Bedel, Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Pinckley
4x100m relay team of Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter, Kurt Siefert, Eli Pierson
Up next
The JV will travel Thursday to East Central for an invitational and the varsity compete Friday.
-Information provided
