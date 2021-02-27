BATESVILLE – With an added confidence boost following two home wins, Batesville will look to keep the momentum going in sectional play.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season Friday with a 52-42 win over Union County. It followed a 54-51 win Thursday over Shelbyville.
A balanced scoring attacked helped the Bulldogs win Friday. RJ Powell netted 14 points to lead the way.
It was the final home game for seniors Powell, Lleyton Ratcliffe, Calvin Sherwood, Sam Voegele, Alex Seifert, Ben Schebler and Austin Cornn.
Union County fell to 9-13, while Batesville improved to 8-14.
More to come....
JV action
Batesville also won both junior varsity games, beating Shelbyville 54-39 and topping Union County 52-27.
Cole Pride led the way in both contests, scoring 15 and 17. Alec Bunselmeier was next in scoring with nine and eight.
Kasin Hughes was third in both contest with six and eight.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Cody Mohr, Zach Wade, Sam Johnson, Nate Vankirk, Conner Ertel, Travis Lecher, Jack Grunkemeyer, Sam Weigel and Brady Westerfield.
The Bulldogs finished finished the year under coach Jay Gerkin with a 15-6 record.
Up next
The Bulldogs begin play in the 3A Greensburg Sectional at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Franklin County (7-13). The Wildcats have lost four straight games, and nine of their last 11.
Batesville beat Franklin County 59-54 on Jan. 22 at home.
Third marks the third straight year the two teams will meet in the sectional. The Bulldogs eliminated the Wildcats on both previous occasions.
