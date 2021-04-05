RISING SUN, BATESVILLE — One win was lopsided, the other by a slim margin.
Add them up, and Batesville’s baseball team is off to a 2-0 start. The Bulldogs won 12-0 Saturday at Rising Sun, then held off Connersville 5-3 Monday at Liberty Park.
Jacob Meer and Jack Grunkemeyer combined to throw a shutout Saturday.
Meer earned the victory. The junior lasted five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out nine. Grunkemeyer threw one inning in relief in his freshman debut.
Batesville secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the sixth inning. The Bulldogs got doubles from Calvin Sherwood and Grunkemeyer, a triple by Riley Zink, a single by Travis Lecher, a sacrifice fly by Chris Lewis, and a home run by Max Baumer.
In the first inning, Batesville got its offense started when Zink grounded out, scoring one run. Meer suicide-squeezed in a run in the fourth to extend the lead.
Peyton Merica took the loss for Rising Sun. He went five innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking zero.
Willy Sherwood stole four bases, while Calvin Sherwood stole one.
Batesville had 11 hits in the game. Sherwood, Trey Peters, Lecher and Baumer each racked up multiple hits for Batesville. Baumer, Lecher, Peters and Sherwood each collected two hits to lead the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will complete the EIAC series with the Spartans on Thursday.
