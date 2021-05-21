ST. LEON - Batesville's track coach Lisa Gausman was ecstatic with how the Bulldogs performed during Thursday' sectional meet at East Central.
"What an amazing night!," Gausman said. "The boys really performed at their best."
The Bulldogs racked up impressive number, including:
• over 20 personal bests
• sectional champions in six events
• sectional runner-ups in six events
• advancing to regional in 13 of the 16 events
It all added up to a score of 150 points, beating 12 other schools. East Central scored 129 to place second and Franklin County had 101 to finish third.
Full results can be found at stuartroadracing.com or IHSAA.org.
Sectional champions
Benjamin Moster-4x800 relay (8:23.11); 1600 (4:40.4); 800 (2:00.58)
JJ Kuisel-4x800 relay (8:23.11; 400 (49.75)
Ean Lochinger-4x800 relay (8:23.11); 3200 (10:30.45)
Daren Smith-4x800 relay (8:23.11)
Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-2)
Sectional runners-up
Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles; 300 hurdles
Eli Pierson-200; 4x400 relay
Adam Hollowell-3200
Gabe Gunter-pole vault
Benjamin Moster-4x400 relay
Vonley Hund-4x400 relay
JJ Kuisel-4x400 relay
Third place
Kurt Siefert-long jump
Will Sherwood-4x100m relay
Gabe Gunter-4x100 relay
JJ Kuisel-4x100 relay
Eil Pierson-4x100 relay
Fourth place
Ean Loichinger-1600
Daren Smith-800
Sixth place
Sam Robben-110 hurdles; 300 hurdles
Eli Pierson-100
Deacon Hamilton-long jump
Seventh place
Willy Sherwood-200
Nate Deputy-discus
Alex Murphy-pole vault
Eighth place
Willy Sherwood-100
Vonley Hund-400
To automatically move on to regional a top three finish is required, or athletes must meet state standards or be one of the next four fastest times feeding into the regional.
Now for all the personal best performances for the night...
300 hurdles-Sam Robben
400m dash-JJ Kuisel
800m run-Benjamin Moster and Daren Smith
200m dash-Eli Pierson
Discus-Nate Deputy and Chase Hamilton
Shot Put-Chase Hamilton and Karson Macke
Pole Vault-Gabe Gunter and Alex Murphy
4 x 100m relay team of Willy Sherwood, Gabe Gunter, JJ Kuisel and Eli Pierson
4 x 400m relay team of Benjamin Moster, Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel
4 x 800m relay team of JJ Kuisel, Daren Smith, Ean Loichinger and Benjamin Moster
The 4 x 400m split-JJ Kuisel and Vonley Hund
The 4 x 800m split-JJ Kuisel, Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger and Daren Smith
Up next
Batesville will vie for berths in the state championship Thursday at Warren Central.
-Information provided
