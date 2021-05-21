BHS track sect

Batesville claimed titles in six events and took second in another six events, helping produce a bulk of their points and a sectional championship.

 Photo provided

ST. LEON - Batesville's track coach Lisa Gausman was ecstatic with how the Bulldogs performed during Thursday' sectional meet at East Central. 

"What an amazing night!," Gausman said. "The boys really performed at their best."

The Bulldogs racked up impressive number, including:

• over 20 personal bests

• sectional champions in six events

• sectional runner-ups in six events

• advancing to regional in 13 of the 16 events

It all added up to a score of 150 points, beating 12 other schools. East Central scored 129 to place second and Franklin County had 101 to finish third.

Full results can be found at stuartroadracing.com or IHSAA.org.

Sectional champions

Benjamin Moster-4x800 relay (8:23.11); 1600 (4:40.4); 800 (2:00.58)

JJ Kuisel-4x800 relay (8:23.11; 400 (49.75)

Ean Lochinger-4x800 relay (8:23.11); 3200 (10:30.45)

Daren Smith-4x800 relay (8:23.11)

Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-2)

Sectional runners-up

Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles; 300 hurdles

Eli Pierson-200; 4x400 relay

Adam Hollowell-3200

Gabe Gunter-pole vault

Benjamin Moster-4x400 relay

Vonley Hund-4x400 relay

JJ Kuisel-4x400 relay

Third place

Kurt Siefert-long jump

Will Sherwood-4x100m relay

Gabe Gunter-4x100 relay

JJ Kuisel-4x100 relay

Eil Pierson-4x100 relay

Fourth place

Ean Loichinger-1600

Daren Smith-800

Sixth place

Sam Robben-110 hurdles; 300 hurdles

Eli Pierson-100

Deacon Hamilton-long jump

Seventh place

Willy Sherwood-200

Nate Deputy-discus

Alex Murphy-pole vault

Eighth place

Willy Sherwood-100

Vonley Hund-400

To automatically move on to regional a top three finish is required, or athletes must meet state standards or be one of the next four fastest times feeding into the regional. 

Now for all the personal best performances for the night...

300 hurdles-Sam Robben

400m dash-JJ Kuisel

800m run-Benjamin Moster and Daren Smith

200m dash-Eli Pierson

Discus-Nate Deputy and Chase Hamilton

Shot Put-Chase Hamilton and Karson Macke

Pole Vault-Gabe Gunter and Alex Murphy

4 x 100m relay team of Willy Sherwood, Gabe Gunter, JJ Kuisel and Eli Pierson

4 x 400m relay team of Benjamin Moster, Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel

4 x 800m relay team of JJ Kuisel, Daren Smith, Ean Loichinger and Benjamin Moster

The 4 x 400m split-JJ Kuisel and Vonley Hund

The 4 x 800m split-JJ Kuisel, Benjamin Moster, Ean Loichinger and Daren Smith

Up next

Batesville will vie for berths in the state championship Thursday at Warren Central.

-Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you