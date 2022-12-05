LAWRENCEBURG - The Batesville high school swim teams traveled down to Lawrenceburg High School for the Lawrenceburg Invitational swim meet Saturday. Seven schools, two from Ohio, competed for the boys and six competed for the girls.
The Lady Bulldogs swam lights out to start the meet and finished the 200 Medley Relay with a second place finish.
Ava Obermeyer, Taylor Blanton and Sarah Bedel lead the team in scoring, each with 23 points. Isabel Raab missed the “23 point” mark by one, finishing with a total of 22 on the day, individually.
“Today was an absolute shock. Milan and Lawrenceburg both have strong women on their programs,” Coach Greg McMullen said. “Our girls showed a ton of grit and determination today. Last season we went back and forth on meet results, and it looks like we’ll do more of the same this season. They surprised us out of the gate and never let off the gas.”
The Lady Bulldogs also came home with the gold in the 200 Freestyle Relay with the team of A. Obermeyer, Ella Moster, Bedel and Raab.
The Bulldogs came home with the first invitational win in years, at least since Coach McMullen came to the program, which seemed to be a surprise to the coaching staff.
McMullen had this to say about the meet, “We came in not knowing who we were competing against. We’ve never seen Harrison or Ross compete. And we know that Neil and Steve have great capacity in their programs. To rejoin this competition after being in Madison the past few years and walk away with some hardware was an absolute thrill.”
William Johnson lead team scoring with 29 points with Matthew Tekulve not far behind with 27. Emi Lopez and Ian Carpenter rounding out the top four with 23 and 20 points a piece.
The Bulldogs finished the meet winning four total events which included the two freestyle relays. Johnson, Tekulve, Zeke Obermeyer and Carpenter were members of the 200 Free Relay, with Johnson, Tekulve, Lopez and Samuel Richardson in the 400.
TEAM SCORES
Boys
- Batesville, 252
- Milan, 229
- Ross (OH), 213
- Harrison (OH), 204
- Lawrenceburg, 101
- Southwestern (Hanover), 66
- Shawe Memorial, 24
Girls
- Milan, 248
- Batesville, 218
- Lawrenceburg, 193
- Harrison (OH), 169
- Southwestern (Hanover), 157
- Ross (OH), 154
BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS
Boys
- Will Johnson — 1st, 200 Free; 2nd, 50 Back
- Matt Tekulve — 1st, 50 Free
- Emi Lopez — 2nd, 100 Free
Girls
- Ava Obermeyer — 2nd, 200 Free
- Sarah Bedel — 3rd, 100 Breast
- Taylor Blanton — 3rd, 100 Free
- Isabel Raab — 3rd, 50 Free
NOTABLES
- The Bulldogs swam to a total of 16 personal bests; 4 in-season bests
- 20 of 22 swimmers scored over the course of the competition
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs be visiting Centerville Tuesdaywith a start time of 6 p.m. for swimming action.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.