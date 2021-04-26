BATESVILLE - Will Habig stayed perfect on the mound, leading Batesville to its ninth victory of the season. The Bulldogs beat Lawrence North 7-3 Friday at Liberty Park.
Riley Zink's sac fly scored a run for Bulldogs in the first inning.
Batesville pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Sam Voegele doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring a run, and Jack Grunkemeyer singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring another.
Batesville's biggest inning was in the fifth when it scored three times. Voegele and Zach Wade drove in runs, scoring Calvin Sherwood, Trey Peters and Zink.
Max Baumer delivered the final run in the sixth on an RBI single.
Habig improved to 3-0. The right-hander went four innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out four and walking none. Baumer and Peters helped close out the game in relief.
Sherwood led the Bulldogs with two hits in three at-bats.
Batesville (9-4, 4-2 EIAC) looks to win its fourth game in a row Monday at Greensburg (3-7, 1-5 EIAC).
