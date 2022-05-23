ST. LEON - After a one-day delay due to weather, Batesville claimed the boys track sectional title at East Central Friday.
The Bulldogs finished with a team total 120.5. The Bulldogs advanced competitors in nine events to this week's regional.
Lawrenceburg took second place with 91, two points ahead of third place East Central with 89. Franklin County was fourth with 66 followed by Greensburg 61.5, South Dearborn 60, Milan 45, Rising Sun 22, South Ripley 17, Jac-Cen-Del 17, South Decatur 16, North Decatur 14 and Oldenburg Academy 5.
Batesville also won four events. The 4x800 relay team of Benjamin Moster, Jack Chapman, Ean Loichinger and Daren Smith won in 8:22.01. Moster also won the 1600 in 4:36.07 and the 800 in 2:01.88. Chapman won the title in the 3200 with a time of 10:30.6.
Greensburg had one champion at the sectional. Matthew Stewart won the 100 with a time of :11.15. Stewart also finished runner-up in the pole vault with a height of 12-6.
North's Ellis Loehmer placed third and qualified for regional in high jump with a height of 6-0. He also placed eighth in the 110 hurdles.
Mason Morris placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 5-8. The 4x100 relay team of Conner Linkmeyer, Kaleb Phelps, Morris and Marshal Snell placed seventh with a time of :47.94. In shot put, Caiden Gahimer got a PR of 40-11. In the 400, Owen Geis had a PR time of :56.24. In the 110 hurdles, Mason Dimett got a PR time of :21.70. Noah Weisenbach got a PR time of 2:29 in the 800. In the mile, Ryan Hancock had a PR time of 5:38 and Brayden Smith had a PR time of 5:54.
For South, the Cougars had five individuals and one relay team place in the top eight and six Cougars set career bests at the sectional.
Trevor Newby ran PRs in the 4x800 and 3200. Kelby Shook PRed in the long jump along with Rhett Martin in the 300 hurdles, Chase Kalli and Bradley Walling in the 800, and Donovan Hale in the 4x800.
Jac-Cen-Del's Josh Pohle was the runner-up in the 3200 with a PR time of 10:32.66. He also placed fifth in the 1600 with a PR of 4:53.47.
Second place
- Batesville's Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles
- Batesville's Ean Loichinger-1600
- Greensburg's Matthew Stewart-pole vault
- JCD's Josh Pohle-3200
Third place
- Batesville's Eli Pierson-400
- Batesville's Ean Loichinger-800
- Batesville's Chase Hamilton-discus
- Batesville's Alex Murphy-pole vault
- Batesville's 4 x 400 relay team of Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund, Benjamin Moster and Daren Smith
- North's Ellis Loehmer-high jump
Fourth place
- Batesville's Gage Pohlman-110 hurdles and 300 hurdles
- Batesville's Isaac Trossman-3200
- Batesville's 4x100 relay team
- Greensburg's Kaden Acton-100
- Greensburg's Tyler Biddinger-shot put
- Greensburg's Elijah Moore-discus
- Greensburg's 4x400 relay team of Brayden Forkert, Joseph Yake, Owen Meadows, Matthew Stewart
- South's Kelby Shook-long jump
Fifth place
- Batesville's Daren Smith-400
- Batesville's Deacon Hamilton-300 hurdles
- Batesville's Nate Deputy-pole vault
- Batesville's 4x400 relay
- Greensburg's Lucas Scheumann-shot put
- JCD's Josh Pohle-1600
- North's Mason Morris-high jump
- South's McKinley Shook-110 hurdles
Sixth place
- Batesville's Hudson Kohlman-high jump
- Greensburg's Jacob Hawkins-3200
- Greensburg's Elijah Moore-high jump
- Greensburg's Brayden Forkert-long jump
- Greensburg's 4x800 relay team of Cameron Schwartz, Jacob Hawkins, Wyatt Clifford, Owen Stephens
Seventh place
- Batesville's Eli Pierson-200
- Greensburg's Blake Collins-long jump
- Greensburg's Thomas Gorman-3200
- Greensburg's Jonathan Ralston-800
- South's Rhett Martin-300 hurdles
- South's 4x800 relay team of Josh Shouse, Donovan Hale, Trevor Newby and Chase Kalli
Eighth place
- Greensburg's Tyler Biddinger-discus
- Greensburg's Joseph Yake-400
- JCD's Adam Maloney-300 hurdles
- North's Ellis Loehmer-110 hurdles
- South's Trevor Newby-3200
- South's Lucas Ballard-100
