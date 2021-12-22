BATESVILLE – The Batesville wrestling team held its Senior Night on Tuesday by hosting Switzerland County.
Five wrestlers and one manager were honored at the beginning of the dual. Jy’lil Chappell, Christian Garcia, Chase Hamilton, Josh Mobley, Alex Murphy, and Chloe Murphy were all honored at the last home meet.
All five seniors won leading to a 54-18 team victory.
Chappell, Garcia, Hamilton and Mobley received forfeits while Murphy won by pin.
Tacoma Nicholas and Parker Glandon won by pin while Conner Campbell and Max Amberger received forfeits.
The Bulldogs’ record moves to 11-6 on the season. The Bulldogs continue the season next Wednesday, traveling to Frankton.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.