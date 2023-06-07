SEYMOUR - The Indiana Bulls 9u South baseball team traveled to Seymour to compete in the Summer Frenzy tournament. For the second straight weekend, the Bulls went undefeated and came away tournament champions.
Pool play began on Saturday with the Bulls defeating facing the Franklin 9u baseball team 16-3. Emmitt Metz, Dustin Wessel and Nolan McCamment all had hits for the Bulls. McCamment led things off on the hill, allowing two hits and three runs over three innings while striking out four.
In the second game Saturday, the Bulls posted a 19-3 win over the Warrior Baseball Club 9u. The bats were hot, just like the weather, as the Bulls tallied 11 hits. Nolan McCamment, Easton Gray and Jamison Dare each had multiple hits for the Bulls. Nolan McCamment went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead team in hits.
The defense did not commit an error. Jamison Dare finished on the mound for the Bulls. The leftie went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out four and walking zero.
On Sunday, the Bulls shut out Diesel 8u AAA team 15-0 in the first game of the day. Amden Carlson, Dustin Wessel, Gibson Miller, Nolan McCamment, Emmett Litmer, and Logan Voss all collected hits. Gibson Miller led the team with two hits and four RBIs. Logan Voss was on the hill for the Bulls and got the shutout.
In the championship game, the Bulls defeated Franklin 7-2. Franklin 9u got on the board in the first inning taking the early lead. It didn't take long, though, for the Bulls to get on the board and take the lead for good. In the second inning, Easton Gray doubled on a hard ground ball to center field. Nolan McCamment then doubled scoring Gray. Emmett Litmer followed with a single scoring McCamment.
In the fifth inning, the Bulls scored four runs. Emmett Litmer had an RBI triple. Dustin Wessel took the win for the Bulls, allowing one run on three hits over five innings, striking out eight. Gibson Miller threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, scattering eight hits in the game.
Emmett Litmer and Dustin each collected two hits to lead the Bulls. Following this tournament, the Bulls have a 12 game winning streak, a record of 16-6-1 and were promoted to the USSSA 9u AAA classification.
The team travels to North Vernon this weekend followed by the USSSA State Tournament the weekend of the June 17.
Team members include Owen Brancamp, Amden Carlson, Jamison Dare, Easton Gray, Finley Jones, Emmett Litmer, Nolan McCamment, Emmitt Metz, Gibson Miller, Sabastian Miller, Logan Voss, and Dustin Wessel. Coaches for the Bulls are Matt Miller, Keegan McCamment, Brad Wessel, and Chris Miller.
The Indiana Bulls 9u - South would like to thank the following sponsors: Abigail Merritt Photography, Brattain Farms, CINMACKEE, LLC, Farren Carlson Photography, Napoleon Meat Locker, Napoleon State Bank, PATHABA, and RBSK.
