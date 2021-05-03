Was it fate that Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on his 36th birthday?
Whether he had a psychological advantage or not, Busch certainly took full advantage the late race, two-lap NASCAR “overtime” shootout to decide the winner.
Busch led the field to the dramatic, final restart. Fortunately, Busch had his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. directly behind him on the inside. When the green flag waved, Truex quickly pushed Busch into the lead ahead of the charging pack behind him. Threats from Ryan Blaney, who restarted beside Busch, Brad Keselowski, race lap leader Kyle Larson and Truex Jr. faded as they battled among themselves allowing Busch to open up his lead.
Busch held off the last-lap charge of second-place finisher Kevin Harvick by about four car-lengths, or .336 seconds, to take his 58th NASCAR Cup Series checkered flag and make his 36th birthday extra special.
An elated Busch commented after exiting his bright yellow No. 18 M&Ms machine: “Just a great day to put this to put this M&Ms Camry up front! Great to be able to get everyone back in Victory Lane again this early in the season, and get those points going our way. And, I just remembered {span}–{/span} it’s the Buschy McBusch Race 400, and a Busch won!”
Brad Keselowski finished third, with Matt DeBenedetto and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five finishers.
The NASCAR Cup Series next heads to the challenging, historic Darlington Raceway for next Sunday’s Goodyear 400.
