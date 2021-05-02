BATESVILLE -- Shelbyville edged Batesville 203-204 in Friday's golf match. The players battled strong winds and played the difficult back nine at Hillcrest Country Club.
Dean Campbell shot a 42 to lead the Bulldogs and earn medalist honors. The senior was five shots better than the next lowest score.
Others scores for Batesville were Austin Pohlman 53, Logan Fletcher 54, Jack Abplanalp 55, Jackson Wanstrath 55 and Kyle Williamson 57.
Batesville is now 17-14 this season.
JV action
Batesville won the junior varsity match 228-246.
Grant Peters and Frank Forebeck each shot 56 to share low honors.
Also playing were Lleyton Ratcliffe, Alec Bunselmeier, Eli Weiler and Leo Moody.
Up next
Batesville will host Greensburg Monday at Hillcrest.
