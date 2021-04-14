INDIANAPOLIS - The Rushville boys track team headed to Southport on Tuesday to compete in a four-team meet with the Cardinals, New Palestine and Connersville. Southport won the meet as a team with a score of 79.5 followed by Connersville with 70.5, New Palestine with 65, and Rushville with 36.
In the field events, Joe Sheehan finished second in the shot put with a throw of 41-7 with Eli McGrath and Nick Pavey also competing. Sheehan returned to take sixth place in the discus with a season best throw of 117-11 with McGrath and Pavey also throwing well.
Alec Evans and Tristan Norris both placed in the long jump taking third and fifth with season best jumps of 19-1 and 18-0 respectively. Evans also finished sixth in the high jump clearing 5-4.
On the track, the 4x800 relay team of Carter Tague, Adam Bousman, Charlie Sterrett, and Keith Bacon finished in third place with a season best time of 9:03.
Caleb Rector and Brian Simmermon finished sixth and seventh in the 110 hurdles in 20.12 and 21.37 (season best).
Senior Jake Vance took first place in the 100 with a season best time of 11.47 with Jayden Roosa coming in seventh.
Caleb Krodel and Ryan Schindler finished third and fifth in the 1600 with season best times of 5:00 and 5:12 respectively.
The 4x100 team of Norris, Chase Woolf, Ashton Hammond, and Roosa came in fourth place overall with a time of 47.51.
Junior Carter Tague took first place in the 400 with a time of 53.12 with Josiah Hay coming in sixth overall.
Rector and Ashton Reece finished sixth and seventh in the 300 hurdles in 50.4 (season best) and 55.3.
Bacon and C. Sterrett both placed in the 800 finishing second and fourth with times of 2:09 and 2:11 (both season bests).
Vance returned to finish fourth in the 200 with a time 24.69 with Harper Miller placing seventh.
In the 3200 Krodel, Schindler, and Sam Sterrett finished fifth, sixth, and eighth overall with times of 11:38, 11:41, and 11:59.
The 4x400 team of Bacon, Bousman, J.Hay, and Evans finished third overall with a time of 3:50.
"After Saturday, it was great to have nice weather for tonight's meet and be able to compete against some very strong competition. Tonight was definitely a learning experience for our guys and an excellent gauge of where our team is in comparison to some other teams that we compare ourselves with,” Coach Jim Marlatt said. “There were some definite bright spots from our guys, but also a number of things that need to be improved. Tonight will help us over the next couple of weeks clean up mistakes and improve going forward."
