BATESVILLE – In the girls soccer sectional final at Batesville, Cathedral won the title 9-0 over Greensburg.
The Lady Pirates had an amazing send-off with fans lining Lincoln Street and State Road 46 cheering for them.
The excitement from the fans during the entire sectional play was overwhelming and the team very much appreciated the support, according to Coach Ryan Morlan.
Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe saw 32 shots, two of those penalty kicks.
Lowe is currently ranked seventh in the state for saves even after missing six games in the middle of the season. The Lady Pirate defense managed to catch the Irish offsides seven times.
“The Lady Pirates would like to thank everyone for their support this season. This is a very determined and fun team to be a part of. They showed up every day looking to make each other better. They share their love for the game and each other. The amount of improvement this season was exciting to watch,” Coach Morlan added.
