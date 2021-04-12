Are you a Batesville baseball alum or know anyone who is?
The Bulldogs will celebrate the 100th year of baseball at Liberty Park on Saturday, May 15 before their game against Jac-Cen-Del.
In order to commemorate this celebration, the plan is to gather information for any Batesville baseball alumni from the past 100 years and have any alumni who want to be honored arrive at Liberty Park by 9:30 am in order to be honored at 9:45 am. Former players will walk on the field as their name, graduation year and position are announced.
Even if former players are unable to attend, their name, graduation year and high school baseball position will be announced. There will also be T-shirts for sale to commemorate the 100-year celebration.
Use this link to access the Google form to complete the information in order to be honored: bit.ly/batesvillebaseball.
Feel free to complete the Google form for others who may not be able to have access to it. The form will also be posted on the following social media sites:
Twitter: @BatesvilleBB
Instagram: Batesville_baseball
Facebook: Batesville Bulldogs Baseball
