BATESVILLE - The Bulldogs celebrated 100 Years of baseball at Liberty Park on Saturday by inviting back alumni to be honored. The alumni had a lot to be happy about, as the Bulldogs threw a combined no-hitter while beating the Greensburg Pirates 10-0 in five innings.
Jack Grunkemeyer got the win. The freshman struck out three and walked two in four innings.
Sam Voegele walked two and struck out one in the fifth. The senior has dealt with an arm issue and it was just his second appearance on the mound this season.
Batesville remains hot, extending its winning streak to 11. The Dogs are 17-4 overall and 9-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Greensburg fell to 5-13 and 1-11 in the EIAC.
The Bulldogs got things moving in the first inning. Calvin Sherwood scored on a passed ball, while Trey Peters scored on Max Baumer's sac fly.
The Bulldogs added two more runs in the second, and then tallied four in the fourth. Willy Sherwood, Travis Lecher, Calvin Sherwood and Trey Peters all drove in runs.
Grayson Newhart took the loss for Greensburg. Newhart lasted two innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out one and walking zero.
The Bulldogs smacked one home run on the day. Lecher went yard in the second inning for his third homer of the year.
Overall, Batesville had nine hits on the day. Calvin Sherwood, Peters, Voegele, and Willy Sherwood all managed multiple hits.
Up next
The Bulldogs have three games on tap this week: Monday at South Dearborn, Tuesday against Lawrenceburg and Thursday at South Dearborn.
Batesville and South Dearborn will also meet again next week in sectional action.
The Pirates will have a very busy week with four games on the schedule: Monday at Connersville, Tuesday against Scottsburg, Wednesday against South Decatur and Thursday against Connersvile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.