GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Country Club hosted 18 high school golf teams for the annual Greensburg Invitational Saturday. Center Grove and Franklin Community both posted a team-total of 315 to lead the way.
New Palestine was third with 347. Richmond took fourth with 353 and Franklin County was fifth with 363. Mooresville finished with 370 followed by Columbus East 377, Heritage Christian School 379, Greenwood Christian Academy 399, East Central 399, Franklin Central 403, Rushville 417, Madison 424, Greensburg 456, Indian Creek 464, Shelbyville 470, North Decatur 474 and Greenfield-Central 478.
East Central’s Rowan Pies was the individual medalist with 67.
Greensburg’s Anne Pumphrey (61-52) and Zoey Seal (53-60) both carded 113. Payton Bright was one shot back with (61-53) 114. Carmen Thackery finished with (58-58) 116. Lydia Hersley had a (65-63) 128.
North Decatur was led by Addie Gauck with a score of (53-47) 100. Lizzie Custer finished with (60-56) 116 and Hannah Reynolds had a (64-63) 127, both improving their 18-hole lows from last season. Kaylee Smith rounded out the team score with (67-64) 131. Chase Christianson was the team’s fifth player with a score of (68-69) 137.
Rushville was led by Emma Tressler with a (48-46) 94. Clair Waits was next for the Lady Lions with (51-49) 100. Megan Alexander was a shot back with (50-51) 101. Lauren Megee had a personal best (65-57) 122 and Heaven Denney shot 70-65) 135 in her first golf competition.
