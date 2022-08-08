GREENSBURG - Despite a little rain and even a delay due to the weather, 16 high school girls golf teams competed in the Greensburg Invitational Saturday at the Greensburg Country Club.
Center Grove posted a team score of 318 to win the invitational team title. Franklin County was second with 362 and New Palestine took third with 373. Richmond was fourth with 376 and Franklin Central took fifth with 388.
Mooresville finished with 397 followed by Indian Creek 401, Madison 403, Jennings County 403, East Central 405, Heritage Christian 407, Rushville 422, Greenfield-Central 424, Shelbyville 511, North Decatur 534 and Greensburg incomplete.
East Central's Rowan Pies was the medalist of the tournament with a 73.
This was the first tournament of the season for North Decatur's young squad. Several players are new to the golf team this season.
North Coach Childress noted that there were some struggles, but the girls kept positive attitudes throughout the tournament and are looking forward to their next match.
The Lady Chargers were led by Addie Gauck with (65-62) 127. Kaylee Smith finished with (68-65) 133. Lizzie Custer had a (69-68) 137. Hannah Reynolds also finished with (69-68) 137 and Chase Christianson had (70-70) 140.
North returns to action at Eastern Hancock Tuesday.
For the Lady Pirates, Sarah Stapp carded a 102. Anne Pumphrey had a 112 and Zoey Seal also finished with 112.
Rushville was led by Isabella Wilson with a 91. Emma Tressler and Megan Alexander both carded 108. Emilee Jackman finished with 115 and Natalie Cooper had a 129.
Crystal Calihan led the way for Franklin County with an 82. Nicole Mears finished with an 86. Lillie Graf carded an 88. Jacy Grimmeissen had a 106 and Jaelyn Grimmeissen finished with 132.
