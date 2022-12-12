RUSHVILLE – Five wrestling teams converged on Rushville Saturday for a wrestling Super 5. Centerville proved to be the team to beat, going 4-0 on the day to win the tournament team title.
Rushville took second place by going 3-1. The Lions knocked off Connersville (54-30) and Greensburg (41-36) to open the action. Centerville knocked off the Lions 42-39. Rushville closed out the tournament with a 66-18 win over Batesville. Rushville is 9-1 on the season.
“We are really close to where we need to be wrestling. I am excited about our next home match against New Castle Wednesday at 6 p.m. New Castle is always tough. It would be great to fill the stands with support for our wrestlers,” Coach Tush said.
Rushville individual results
106 – Zakk Reed – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-L-Pin, Centerville-W-Pin, Batesville-W-FF
113 – Blake Hunt – Connersville-L-Pin, Greensburg-L-Pin, Centerville-W-Pin, Batesville-W-FF
120 – Kian Nash – Connersville-W-FF, Greensburg-W-FF, Centerville-W-Pin, Batesville-W-Pin
126 – Kyle Jacobs – Connersville-L-Pin, Greensburg-L-Pin, Centerville-L-Pin, Batesville-W-FF
132 – Tuff Tackett – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-L-6-2, Centerville-W-Pin, Batesville-W-FF
138 – Pacey Dye – Connersville-L-Pin, Greensburg-L-Pin, Centerville-L-Pin, Batesville-L-Pin
145 – Denver Campbell – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-W-FF, Centerville-L-Pin, Batesville-W-Pin
152 – Quinn Barada – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-W-Pin, Centerville-L-Pin, Batesville-W-Pin
160 – Matthew Komlanc – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-W-17-2, Centerville-L-Pin, Batesville-9-8
170 – Sam Pavey – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-W-FF, Centerville-W-6-2, Batesville-W-FF
182 – Jack Barnes – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-L-4-7 at 195, Centerville-W-Pin,Batesville-W-FF
195 – Kaleb Amos – Connersville-L-Pin, Greensburg-W-FF at 182, Centerville-L-Pin, Batesville-L-Pin
220 – Trey Newman – Connersville-L-Pin, Greensburg-W-FF, Centerville-L-Pin, Batesville-W-FF
285 – Jordan Collins – Connersville-W-Pin, Greensburg-L-Pin, Centerville-W-Pin, Batesville-L-Pin
Batesville
Batesville had just seven wrestlers on the day. The Bulldogs opened the day losing to Centerville 65-18 with Brady Wonnell, Damien Dance, and Max Amberger winning by pin. Batesville’s second dual saw the Bulldogs take a 36-15 loss to Greensburg with several toss -up matches going the other way. Cade Simonson and Damien Dance won by forfeit while Max Amberger won by decision.
In the third dual, despite winning 5-of-7 matches, the Bulldogs lost 48-30 to Connersville with David Maher, Brady Wonnell, Hudson Kohlman, Damien Dance, and Max Amberger winning by pin. The final dual saw the Bulldogs lose to Rushville 63-18 with David Maher, John Dirkhising and Max Amberger winning by pin. The Bulldogs move to 3-8 on the season with a 2-4 EIAC record. Batesville will travel to Franklin County Tuesday.
Top BHS individuals
Max Amberger 4-0 285
Damien Dance 3-1 160
