GREENSBURG – PJ Metz spoke about how important the offseason was going to be for North Decatur’s boys basketball team as soon the season ended in March.
The Chargers went 5-18 in Metz’s first year as coach, and with the most of the roster returning, they’re hoping for bigger and better things for the 2021-22 season.
“We’ve had a very productive summer,” Metz said.
June featured a heavy emphasis on re-learning the offense and defensive systems, while getting the players to understand the tempo the coaches want them to play at on both ends. The focus shifted in July to strength and conditioning in addition to skill development.
The Chargers played 22 games in June. They went 6-2 in the Hauser League, 2-1 at the Henryville Shootout and 6-5 at the D1 Camp in Fort Wayne.
“I am very pleased with how things have gone so far,” Metz said. “I have buy-in from the kids and they are hungry to rebound from last year.”
Roster formation
The Chargers return three starters: rising juniors Lance Nobbe and Carson Parmer, plus sophomore Kaden Muckerheide. Also returning will be senior Xavier Adams, who started some games last year, and junior Conner Linkmeyer.
Junior Blake Spears is back playing basketball after he missed his sophomore year with a torn ACL. As a freshman he was the leading scorer for North’s junior varsity team, which Metz coached.
Metz didn’t sugarcoat what it means having Spears back on the floor, calling him a “huge” piece. Even though he missed a year, Spears has instincts that can’t be taught.
“He steps on the floor and makes a pass that maybe last year when I had a bunch of sophomores and a few seniors without much varsity experience, they couldn’t make that pass or they couldn’t see it,” Metz said. “He’s just a natural basketball player.”
Mucherheide was thrown into a starting role as a freshman after an injury to another player. His coach said he’s been a huge bright spot this summer.
“His growth from being thrust into the spotlight as a freshman last year paid dividends,” Metz said. “He sets the tone for our tempo in transition and does a really nice job of setting his teammates up.”
Nobbe was North’s leading scorer last year. He continued his solid play, Metz said, and was a consistent scorer in June.
Parmer and Linkmeyer give the Chargers a nice dose of athleticism, Metz said, particularly on defense and in rebounding. They’re also capable of slashing and shooting on offense.
The Chargers had only three seniors last year, and will have only one this year in Adams.
“He brings great leadership and is another hard-nosed defensive-minded kid whose contributions won’t show up in the stat columns but will be the difference in a lot of games for us next year,” Metz said.
Also expected to see varsity action are 6-foot-6 junior Caiden Gahimer (“I am expecting big things from him next year,” Metz said), sophomore Aiden O’Dell, and freshmen Cooper Parmer and Mason Morris.
‘Built to win’
Metz said there are quite a few things he can point to where he learned something last year.
“I’m not sure, as a coach, if you ever stop learning and growing,” he said.
While the Chargers went 14-8 in the June games, Metz said they can’t get complacent and think it will automatically carry over when the season begins in November.
“We want to get better between August and November and really capitalize on our experience from this previous year,” he said. “While we are built to win this year, we have a big class of juniors and some younger classmen who can carry us into success over these next few years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.