North Decatur will be hosting the annual Charger Classic Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
The tournament opens with the Chargers facing Centerville. The junior varsity squads face off at 9 a.m. with the varsity teams meeting at 10:30 a.m.
Rising Sun and Yorktown are on the other side of the bracket.
The junior varsity Chargers will take on either Rising Sun or Yorktown at 4:30 p.m.
For the varsity, the loser of Game 1 and the loser of Game 2 will face off at 6 p.m.
The winners of Game 1 and 2 will battle for the championship at 8 p.m.
Entering the varsity tournament, Centerville is 1-4 on the season with a win over Hagerstown 51-45 in overtime. The Bulldogs lost to Northeastern, Franklin County, Wapahani and Eastern Hancock.
Yorktown enters the tournament at 3-3 with wins over Muncie Burris, Mississinewa and Jay County and losses to Delta, Greenfield-Central and Madison-Grant.
Rising Sun has played just two games this season. The Shiners lost 69-52 to South Dearborn and defeated Switzerland County 49-41.
Sports passes will not be accepted at this event. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tournament for $6 per session or $10 for all day.
