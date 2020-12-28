North Decatur will be hosting the annual Charger Classic Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

The tournament opens with the Chargers facing Centerville. The junior varsity squads face off at 9 a.m. with the varsity teams meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Rising Sun and Yorktown are on the other side of the bracket.

The junior varsity Chargers will take on either Rising Sun or Yorktown at 4:30 p.m.

For the varsity, the loser of Game 1 and the loser of Game 2 will face off at 6 p.m.

The winners of Game 1 and 2 will battle for the championship at 8 p.m.

Entering the varsity tournament, Centerville is 1-4 on the season with a win over Hagerstown 51-45 in overtime. The Bulldogs lost to Northeastern, Franklin County, Wapahani and Eastern Hancock.

Yorktown enters the tournament at 3-3 with wins over Muncie Burris, Mississinewa and Jay County and losses to Delta, Greenfield-Central and Madison-Grant.

Rising Sun has played just two games this season. The Shiners lost 69-52 to South Dearborn and defeated Switzerland County 49-41.

Sports passes will not be accepted at this event. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tournament for $6 per session or $10 for all day.

