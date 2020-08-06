In an off-season mired in uncertainty and speculation, one constant remained in the forefront of the players and coaching staff at North Decatur – when the season arrives, we need to be ready. This mentality of preparedness permeated all of the levels of football at North Decatur and resulted in innovation and the embracement of technology.
As many schools did in their off-season, the players and coaches used video-conferencing to hold meetings and hone the mental side of their craft. When in-person practices and meetings could resume, the coaching staff and players worked diligently to implement all necessary safety protocols and then went to the work at hand so that high school and junior high players could all practice safely. With the return of school this week, the Chargers are ready to move forward and hope to build off a record-setting season last year.
At the varsity level, the Chargers will take the field with a new quarterback at the helm and several younger faces in key spots, but surrounded by wily veterans. Sophomore quarterback Carson Parmer will have big shoes to fill with the graduation of all-state player Alex Stirn, but Parmer will take the field with a bevy of experience around him.
The Chargers return multiple starters in their wide-receiving corps, including pre-season all-state selection Logan Koehne, who consistently ranked in the top 10 in the state for all-purpose yards in 2019. Fans can also expect dynamic plays from returning senior wide receivers Alex Byrd and Noah Howell.
Senior fullback Jalen Lopez and sophomore tailback Reid Messer will have the pleasure of running behind a senior dominated line led by the senior center and guard combination of Cole Stephen and Connor Messer. Speed and physicality will be the name of the game for the Chargers this season who will round out an experienced line with returning starters Michael Jarman and Cejay Parmer and junior guard Nick Gall.
Defensively, the Chargers will miss the contributions of last year’s seniors, but hope to return to their shutout ways under the direction of Defensive Coordinator Dan Kinker. The Chargers will rely heavily on the Messer brothers and the Parmer brothers to anchor the defense.
When asked about the upcoming season, head coach Steve Stirn said, “This is an interesting year. We have to replace some graduates that made real impacts to our program, but this year’s senior class has worked hard to make sure that they can match the level of intensity and preparedness that we had last season. We are young in some spots, but generally speaking, we have age and experience across the board and that has paid dividends for us in this unique off-season. I have a great deal of faith in these young men to deliver when the lights are on and we’re just looking forward to the chance to play.”
The Chargers will also field a full junior varsity season and many eyes are on the young Chargers to see what is coming down the pike. The Chargers will host Tri for their official scrimmage on Aug. 15 at Ed Kaelin Field and will travel to cross-county rival South Decatur for the season opening Civil War game on Aug. 21.
At the junior high level, the Chargers will be under the tutelage of new head coach Matt Morris. A long-time staple of the youth program, Coach Morris made the decision to move to the junior high ranks during this off-season. Joining Coach Morris will be Jacob Hornberger and recent North Decatur graduate Justin Allegier, both experienced high school players during their tenures at Oldenburg Academy and North Decatur respectively.
The young Chargers received their equipment on July 31 and will be begin their in-pads practices this week. A successful youth program over the past several years has resulted in good numbers for the Chargers at the junior high level and Coach Morris looks to take the field with 25 to 30 seventh and eighth graders. The Chargers look forward to fielding a full 7th grade team and a full 8th grade team as well as combining efforts for certain games and giving the fans a glimpse of Charger football to come. The young Chargers will kick off their season on the road against Eastern Hancock on Aug. 15.
Not to be left out, the North Decatur Youth Football program will be issuing equipment by age level and last name this week.
For more information on the upcoming season, visit the North Decatur Athletic Department website at www.ndathletics.com or follow all of the individual programs on social media.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.