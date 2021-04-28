BATESVILLE - North Decatur's girls track team finished third out of four teams Tuesday. The Chargers scored 61 points to finish behind Batesville (100, Jac-Cen-Del (64) and ahead of Hauser (12).
Abigail Hartman took first in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches.
In long jump, Anna Burkhart took first at 14-10 1/2 and and Hope Barker took third at 14-8.
North took second and third in discus. Ella Kunz threw her PR at 78-7 and Skyla Wade had a distance of 76-6. Wade placed fifth in shot at 26-9.
In the 100-meter dash, Burkhart won it with a time of 13.68 seconds, while Barker took third in 13.74. Barker (28.46) and Burkhart (29.25) also took first and fourth in the 200.
Jenna Walton took sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:56.81. Walton (6:23.34) took foruth and Gracie Osting (7:08.81) took sixth in the 1600.
Ellie Cox took third in the 3200 with a time of 16:16.44.
Ella Kunz placed sixth in the 100 hurdles.
The 4x100 relay of Nobbe, Hartman, Burkhart and Barker team took second with a time of 56.02.
The 4x800 relay of Cox, Osting, Gauck and Walton took third with a time on 13:03.75.
The 4x400 relay of Osting, Hartman, Borgman and Walton took fourth with a time of 5:10.15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.