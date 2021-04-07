RUSHVILLE – North Decatur's girls took second Tuesday in a three-way meet, while the boys finished third. 

Girls team scores were Rushville 72, North Decatur 54, South Decatur 40.

Boys team scores were Rushville 99, South Decatur 35, North Decatur 33. 

ND girls in top 4

Anna Burkhart

1st in the Long Jump (15-0), 200 dash (29.06)

2nd in the 100 dash (13.65)

Jenna Walton

1st in the 800 (2:49)

1st in the 1600 (6:15.3)

Hope Barker

1st in the 100 dash (13.34)

3rd in the long jump (14-3)

3rd in the 200 (29.33)

Jenna Geis

2nd in the 400 dash (1:11.22)

Abby Hartman

2nd in the high jump (4-8)

Ellie Cox

4th in the 3200 (16:43)

Skyla Wade

3rd in the shot put (27-2)

3rd in the discus (82-2)

Relay results

4x100 1st (Burkhart, Hartman, Geis, Barker)

4x400 2nd (Emily Borgman, Geis, Hartman, Walton)

4x800 2nd (11:59) (Walton, Addie Gauck, Cox, Gracie Osting)

ND boys in top 4

Logan Koehne

1st in the 100 (11.65)

1st in the 200 (23.98)

Ellis Loehmer

1st in the high jump (5-10)

2nd in the 300 hurdles (50.46)

3rd in the 110 high hurdles (19.87)

Cole Theobold

4th in the high jump (5-2)

4th in the long jump (16-9 1/4)

Kaiden Gahimer

4th in the discus (93-5)

Martin Azkoaga

2nd in the 200 (25.14)

Relay results

4x100 2nd (Koehne, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans, Azkoaga)

4x400 2nd (Caleb Phelps, Muckerheide, Evans, Cole Theobold)

4x800 2nd (10:19)) (Phelps, Kaden Geis, Muckerheide, Ryan Hancock)

