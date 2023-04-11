The Chargers golf team played the home opener on the Prairie Course at North Branch Golf Course Friday. The Chargers knocked off Rushville 181-212.
North Decatur’s Carson Parmer was the meet medalist with a score of 37, 2-over par.
Jack Koehne and Owen Eldridge both carded 46 for the Chargers. Austin Gould and Cooper Parmer added scores of 52.
Rushville was led by Aiden Philpot with 48. Griffin Norris carded 52. Landon Browning had a 55. Mason Mosburg was two shots back with 57 and Wyatt Gulley had 60.
In junior varsity action, North was led by Scott Morford with a 49. Mason Smith and Brayden Yeager both shot 56 and Micah Smith shot a 60.
For the Lions, Henry Wiles had a 42. Noah Lee and Kyle Jacobs both had 65.
Greenwood Invitational
GREENWOOD – The Chargers played in the Greenwood Invitational Saturday for their first 18-hole match of the year, and their third match in as many days. The Chargers were able to place eighth overall out of 16 teams with a team score of 361.
The team was led by Carson Parmer with a score of 77, which was good enough for sixth place overall in the tournament. Owen Eldridge carded an 89 in his first career invitational. Jack Koehne added a 90, and Austin Gould and Jack Koehne both added scores of 105.
Center Grove won the team title with 312. Roncalli was second with 319 and Avon was third with 338.
Batesville finished one stroke behind North Decatur with 362.
Jackson Day led the Bulldogs with 86.
Alec Bunselmeier, Leo Moody and Landon Raver all carded 92. Jackson Wanstrath finished with 97.
