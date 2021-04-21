GREENSBURG - The Charger golf team picked up its first win of the season Monday, beating the Southwestern Spartans 174-237.

Carson Parmer was medalist, carding six pars on his way to a season-low 39 on the Prairie at North Branch Golf Course.

He was followed by Collin Bryant, who double-bogeyed his two holes to finish with a 41.

Xavier Adams and Jack Koehne both shot 47, a season low for Xavier.

Cejay Parmer shot a 54.

The Chargers will play again on Thursday against Batesville and Hauser at Hillcrest Country Club. 

