GREENSBURG - The Charger golf team picked up its first win of the season Monday, beating the Southwestern Spartans 174-237.
Carson Parmer was medalist, carding six pars on his way to a season-low 39 on the Prairie at North Branch Golf Course.
He was followed by Collin Bryant, who double-bogeyed his two holes to finish with a 41.
Xavier Adams and Jack Koehne both shot 47, a season low for Xavier.
Cejay Parmer shot a 54.
The Chargers will play again on Thursday against Batesville and Hauser at Hillcrest Country Club.
