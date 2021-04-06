North Decatur's basketball program held its end-of-season banquet March 28, handing out awards to players across different levels. 

Seventh-grade (6-5 record)

Most Outstanding Player: Garrett Schwering

Most Assists: Garrett Schwering

Most Rebounds: Logan O'Dell

Most Improved: Tyler Stephen

Charger Award: Hayden Ramsey

Eighth-grade (14-4 record)

Most Outstanding Player: Cooper Parmer

Most Assists: Hudson Herbert

Most Rebounds: Brad Krieger

Most Improved: Marshall Snell

Charger Award: Mason Morris

C Team (0-4 record)

Most Improved: Hunter Lowe

Charger Award: Vincent Trenkamp

JV (9-12 record)

Charger Award: Cole Davis

Free Throw Percentage: Nate O'Dell

Most Improved: Caiden Gahimer

Varsity (5-18 record)

MVP: Lance Nobbe

Charger Award: Andrew Tielking

Defensive Anchor: Xavier Adams

Captain Award: Trent Gauck

Most Rebounds: Lance Nobbe

Most Assists: Trent Gauck

Free Throw Percentage: Trent Gauck

"While we will miss the leadership shown from our three seniors this past season," coach PJ Metz said, "we are very excited about the future of Charger basketball."

