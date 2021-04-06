North Decatur's basketball program held its end-of-season banquet March 28, handing out awards to players across different levels.
Seventh-grade (6-5 record)
Most Outstanding Player: Garrett Schwering
Most Assists: Garrett Schwering
Most Rebounds: Logan O'Dell
Most Improved: Tyler Stephen
Charger Award: Hayden Ramsey
Eighth-grade (14-4 record)
Most Outstanding Player: Cooper Parmer
Most Assists: Hudson Herbert
Most Rebounds: Brad Krieger
Most Improved: Marshall Snell
Charger Award: Mason Morris
C Team (0-4 record)
Most Improved: Hunter Lowe
Charger Award: Vincent Trenkamp
JV (9-12 record)
Charger Award: Cole Davis
Free Throw Percentage: Nate O'Dell
Most Improved: Caiden Gahimer
Varsity (5-18 record)
MVP: Lance Nobbe
Charger Award: Andrew Tielking
Defensive Anchor: Xavier Adams
Captain Award: Trent Gauck
Most Rebounds: Lance Nobbe
Most Assists: Trent Gauck
Free Throw Percentage: Trent Gauck
"While we will miss the leadership shown from our three seniors this past season," coach PJ Metz said, "we are very excited about the future of Charger basketball."
