The North Decatur athletic department will host its annual Charger Open golf outing at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at North Branch Golf Course. The event is in memory of Troy Hartley, a former Charger athlete who tragically lost his life in an automobile accident.
It's a scramble, with four players to a team. Cost per team is $240 and includes greens fees, cart and a meal. All proceeds go to the support of all athletes at North Decatur.
Registration is encouraged by July 6; however, onsite registration will be available at the course. Registration begins at noon. Information and a registration form can be found at www.ndathletics.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.