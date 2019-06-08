Chargers baseball celebrates season

GREENSBURG – After another strong season, the North Decatur Chargers baseball team gathered to celebrate and recognize their achievements on an individual level this week.
Tyler Walterman, Alex Stirn and Connor Messer were named All-MHC for their work this season, while catcher Christian McQueen was named Honorable Mention All-MHC.
North Decatur specific awards were headlined by Stirn’s three award wins. He was named Most Valuable Player, Top Pitcher and Top Batting Average.
Stirn’s .449 average led the team, while Messer was also recognized for his .447 average.
Noah Howell was named Most Improved player.
McQueen picked up the award for Mental Attitude and Walterman, a senior, was named the annual Charger Award winner.
Junior varsity award winners were Nick Gall (most improved), Issac Flynn (mental attitude) and Kenny Geis (Charger Award).
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
