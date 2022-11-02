The summer workouts and the weekly preparations have come down to this for two local teams - the sectional championship game.
Batesville and North Decatur will play for sectional titles Friday.
Batesville (6-5) travels to No. 9 Lawrenceburg (10-1) in Class 3A Sectional 31.
The Bulldogs lost to the Tigers in Week 6 of the regular season 37-0. Batesville had just 126 yards of total offense, Gage Pohlman leading the way with 38 yards rushing. Lawrenceburg tallied 480 yards of total offense spread among nine Tigers.
Since that loss to the Tigers, Batesville has gone 4-1. Last week, the Bulldogs avenged an early season loss to Indian Creek by eliminating the Braves in the sectional semifinal 35-34.
In last week's win, quarterback Will Jaisle passed for 182 yards and rushed for 160 yards. Pohlman rushed for 52 yards and Damien Dance had 74 yards receiving.
North (11-0) hosts Knightstown (3-7) in Class A Sectional 46.
The Panthers average 128 yards passing per game and 163 yards rushing per game. Knightstown has a 1-2 punch offensively in senior quarterback Mason Fields and fellow senior back Jarrett Smith.
Fields has passed for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Fields' main target through the air this season has been Smith with 431 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Smith has also rushed for 259 yards.
North counters with a balanced attack of 188 yards rushing per game and 150 yards passing per game.
Quarterback Carson Parmer has passed for more than 1,600 yards this season. Running back Reid Messer has 1,180 yards rushing with 27 rushing touchdowns.
Other weapons for North's offense include James Evans (469 yards rushing) and Kaden Muckerheide (632 yards receiving). Nine total Chargers have contributed in the ground attack and 10 Chargers have caught passes this season.
Kick-off for both games is set for 7 p.m.
