COLUMBUS – The Chargers golf team returned to Otter Creek for the second time in three days to play a conference three-way match with Hauser and Edinburgh. The teams played the East Course and had a cool, clear evening to complete their match.
The Chargers’ Collin Bryant was the low medalist of the night, shooting a one-over-par 37, with two birdies. Carson Parmer came in with a 40, which included an eagle on one of the courses par 5s. Jack Koehne continued his streak of good play, finishing the night with a 44 and Brady Espinda rounded out the top four for the Chargers with a 45. This all led to the Chargers’ best score of the season with a final of 166. Cejay Parmer finished with a 50, and Austin Gould shot a 51.
North’s 166 was good for first place in the team competition. Hauser was second with 191 and Edinburgh was third with 205.
North Decatur 176, Morristown 192
GREENSBURG – Conference foe Morristown visited North Branch Golf Course to take on the Chargers on the Prairie Nine. The Chargers posted a 176-192 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Carson Parmer was the match medalist with a 42, as Asher Caldwell of Morristown shot a 43 to fall one stroke short of sharing the title.
Bryant ended the night with a 43, followed by Koehne with a 44, Cejay Parmer at 47 and Espinda who shot a 48.
Three junior varsity players per side also got to play. Austin Gould shot a 51, Xavier Adams ended with a 49, and Austin Shafer carded a 53.
The Chargers travel to Grand Oak Golf Club on Monday to take on East Central.
