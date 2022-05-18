The Chargers hosted Greensburg, East Central and Jennings County for golf action at North Branch Golf Course on the Meadow Nine.
By a margin of one stroke, North won the team title. The Chargers finished with 161. Greensburg carded a team total 162 followed by East Central 180 and Jennings County 192.
Greensburg's Abe Tebbe and North's Carson Parmer shared medalist honors, both carding 35.
North's Collin Bryant ended the night with a 37. Brady Espinda shot a season low 43 and Jack Koehne's 46 rounded out the top four. Xavier Adams ended the round with a 55.
Other scores for the Pirates included Colten Schroeder 40, Parker Phillips 42, Hunter Springmeyer 45 and Jack McKinsey 49.
"I thought we played a lot better than what our final score indicated. We had a tough time down the stretch and left way too many strokes out there between penalty shots and three-putts. If we can fix our around the green game, I think we can start to put up some better numbers," Greensburg Coach Bryce Mize said.
On Tuesday, Greensburg won a 3-team match on the back nine at the Greensburg County Club. Greensburg finished with 165 followed by Batesville 178 and Milan 215.
Greensburg's Parker Phillips was the medalist with 37.
Other scored for Greensburg included Abe Tebbe 39, Colten Schroeder 42, Jack McKinsey 47, Hunter Springmeyer 48, Jonathan Flinn 48, Brant Acra 48, Bryce Stringer 55, Brock Adams 59 and Charlie Stauffacher 60.
"Once again, I feel like we had a little trouble down the stretch tonight. We got off to a really nice start, and then we made some big numbers late. If we can find a little consistency, we could really see our scores trend in the right direction. All in all, I feel like Abe, Parker, and Colten are starting to play some great golf," Coach Mize said.
Batesville was led by Jackson Day with 41. Alec Bunselmeier finished one shot back with 42. Henry Koehne carded 47 followed by Leo Moody 48 and Jackson Wanstrath 49.
Junior varsity scores for Batesville included Kyle Williamson 47, Logan Fletcher 50 and Ian Carpenter 54.
