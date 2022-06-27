The North Decatur Chargers' basketball team has had a busy and successful summer to this point.
On June 7, the Chargers traveled to Southwestern (Shelby) for three games. North knocked off Southwestern and South Decatur and fell to Jay County.
Just two days later, the Chargers traveled to Purdue University. North got the opportunity to play in Mackey Arena. The Chargers finished the day 3-0 with victories over West Central, Benton Central and Northwestern.
On June 11, the Chargers headed south to Hanover College for three more games. North defeated Henry County (Ky.) and fell to Hamilton Southeastern and Floyd Central.
On June 14 at Marian University, the Chargers went 2-1. North defeated North Putnam and Angola and fell in sudden death overtime to Silver Creek.
The Chargers then traveled to Lawrenceburg for a 2-day shootout. North won their pool going 4-0 with wins over Kings (Ohio), Indian Creek, Newport (Ky.) and Finneytown (Ohio).
In the semifinal, North knocked off Charlestown. In the title game, the Chargers were defeated by Dayton (Alder).
Back on the hardwood June 20-22, North went to the D1 Camp in Ft. Wayne. The Chargers finished the camp 7-3. North defeated Greencastle, Plymouth, Southridge, Lebanon, Park Heritage, Monrovia and Barr Reeve (twice) and fell to Homestead in sudden death overtime, North Judson and Wabash.
For the summer, the Chargers went 21-8.
Coach PJ Metz said, "It was a summer of great growth by the Chargers."
The varsity team members include senior Lance Nobbe, senior Blake Spears, senior Conner Linkmeyer, senior Reid Messer, junior Kaden Muckerheide, sophomore Brady Mauer, sophomore Mason Morris, sophomore Cooper Parmer and freshman Chase Youngman.
