North Decatur had its hands full hosting a South Ripley team loaded with juniors and seniors. The Raiders used that experience to stay undefeated on the young season with a 73-39 victory over the Chargers.
South Ripley moves to 3-0 on the season. North is 0-1 heading to Friday’s game with Jac-Cen-Del and Saturday’s game with Edinburgh. Both games are at North.
The Raiders opened the scoring in the game with back-to-back buckets by Jaden Peetz. The Chargers tied the game with a drive to the bucket by Carson Parmer and bucket by Andrew Tielking. The Raiders then went on a 12-0 run. Two free throws by Cody Samples started the spurt and his free throw capped it with South Ripley leading 16-4. Reid Messer’s 3-pointer capped the scoring in the first quarter with the Raiders on top 16-7.
South Ripley opened the second quarter on a 4-1 run. That came to a stop when Lance Nobbe was fouled on a 3-pointer. Nobbe toed the charity stripe and drained all three to cut the deficit to 20-11. Later in the quarter, Nobbe’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 27-16. South Ripley got four straight from Samples and a free throw by Nick Schwarte to push the lead to 32-16. Nobbe ended the first half with a 3-pointer to make it 32-19 at the break.
South Ripley blew open the game in the third quarter. Buckets by Peetz and a 3-pointer by Samples extended the lead to 39-19. After a free throw by Conner Messer for North, the Raiders went on another run to push the lead to 48-20. Trent Gauck scored five straight for the Chargers, but the Raiders came back with a bucket by Sample and one by Zach Gentile.
With the lead at 55-29, North’s Nobbe hit two free throws with just seconds on the clock. South Ripley was not done as Sample hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to extend the lead to 58-31 after three quarters.
The Raiders outscored the Chargers 15-8 in the fourth quarter for the 73-39 victory. Late in the game, Samples scored on an acrobatic lay-up to move over the 1,000 career point mark for the Raiders.
For North, Nobbe led the way with 17 points. Gauck and Tielking both finished with seven points. Reide Messer tallied five points. Parmer added two points and Conner Messer had one.
Samples led South Ripley with 29 points. Peetz was also in double figures with 21 points.
In the junior varsity game, North jumped out to a 10-2 lead after the first quarter and held on to post the 31-29 victory.
North was led by Charlie Kramer with 10 points. Bryant Becker finished with nine points. Nate O’Dell added six points. Kaden Muckerheide, Aiden O’Dell and Jack Koehne all scored two points.
