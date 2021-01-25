MORRISTOWN – On the road in the Hive at Morristown, the Chargers fell to the Yellow Jackets 73-41 on Friday.
Morristown jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter. The teams played even in the second quarter, both scoring 10 points, as Morristown led 29-17 at the half.
The host squad took control in the third quarter, outscoring North 22-7. The Jackets led 51-24 heading to the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Morristown outscored the Charges 22-17 en route to the 73-41 victory.
For the Chargers, Lance Nobbe had 12 points to go with three rebounds. Carson Parmer also had 12 points to go with two rebounds and two assists.
Trent Gauck added six points, three rebounds and one assist. Conner Linkmeyer had six points, three rebounds and one assist.
Andrew Tielking finished with two points, one rebound and two assists. Xavier Adams had a team-high 10 boards and two assists.
Franklin Co. 51, North 35
On Saturday, the Chargers hosted Franklin County. The visiting Wildcats led at every break in earning the 51-35 win.
The Wildcats led 13-8 after one quarter and 24-15 at the half.
North cut the deficit to eight at 31-23 after three quarters, but the Wildcats poured in 20 points in the final frame for the victory.
Nobbe led the Chargers with 14 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Kaden Muckerheide had seven points, one rebound and one assist.
Parmer added two points, one rebound and one assist. Linkmeyer finished with two points, four rebounds and one assist.
