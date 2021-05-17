GREENSBURG - After a 1-1 first inning at North Decatur, Southwestern outscored the Chargers 13-1 en route to a 14-2 victory in baseball action Friday.
Southwestern scored one in the first, four in the second, one in the third, six in the fourth and two in the fifth.
North's other run came in the bottom of the fourth.
Carson Parmer pitched three innings for North, allowing eight earned runs on five hits and six walks while striking out five.
Ty Litmer pitched two innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three.
North had seven hits in the game, led by Conner Messer with two. He drove in one run and scored one run.
Noah Howell had a hit and run scored. Reid Messer, Jacob Mirick, Litmer and Nate O'Dell all added a hit.
Hartsell pitched four innings for Southwestern, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five.
