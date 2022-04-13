North Decatur hosted Morristown and Oldenburg Academy in a 3-team track meet.
Morristown won the team title for the girls with 83. North was second with 40 and Oldenburg was third with 30.
The field events started the evening off with freshman Madi Allen taking second in the high jump at 4-8. Allen also finished third in the 100 with a time of :14.5.
Sophomore Ella Kunz won the discus with a distance of 84-5 and placed third in the shot put with a distance of 25-10.5.
Junior Skyla Wade won the shot put with a distance of 26-1. Senior Meghan Bedel was fourth in the discus with a toss of 64-5.75.
Junior Hope Barker jumped a distance of 13-11 in long jump to grab second place. Barker also took a very close second in the 100 with a time of :13.51 and had a personal best :28.4 in the 200.
Senior Gracie Osting took second in both the 400 (1:10.90) and 800 (3:04.46). Sophomore Addie Gauck was fourth in the 1600 with a time of 7:48.94.
The 4x100 relay Barker, Breanna McBride, Zoey Hersley and Allen placed second with a time of :55.94.
Freshman Cecila Barber ran a 1:13.44 in the 400 to take fourth place.
The Lady Chargers will be traveling to Knightstown on Friday to compete in the Panther Invitational.
BOYS
North won the team title in a close race with 54 points. Oldenburg was second with 53 and Morristown was third with 47.
To start off the field events, freshman Mason Morris got second in high jump with a height of 5-4 and also placed third in the 200 with a time of :26.14.
Junior Ellis Loehmer took first in high jump, clearing a height of 5-8. Loehmer also placed first in the 110 hurdles with a time of :18.53, and first in the 300 hurdles with a times of :48.50.
Conner Linkmeyer placed first in long jump with a distance of 17-6 and third in the 100 with a time of :12.30.
Jake Kinker finished second in discus with a distance of 95-9. Charlie Kramer took third with a distance of 95-2 and Caiden Gahimer was fourth with a distance of 91-5.
In shot put, Caiden Gahimer finished second with a distance of 38-8.
In the 400, Owen Geis finished second with a time of :58.65.
Ryan Hancock placed third in the 1600 with a time of 5:54.
In the relays, the North boys finished first in the 4x100 relay with a time of :48.57. The 4x100 relay team consisted of Linkmeyer, Kaysar Bowles, Morris and Marshal Snell.
The Chargers will be traveling to Knightstown on Friday for the Panther Invitational.
