MILAN – Visiting North Decatur outscored Milan by 15 points in the first half and rode the lead to a 70-54 victory over the Indians Tuesday.
North improves to 15-4 on the season. Milan is 6-12. The Chargers travel to Union County (3-16) Friday and to Knightstown (9-7) Saturday to face the Panthers in Hoosier Gym.
North led a slim 15-14 lead after one quarter. Blake Spears had the hot hand for North from beyond the 3-point arc. Spears connected three times in the first quarter for nine points. Kaden Muckerheide added six points for the Chargers. Milan countered with four Indians scoring, led by the five points of Ben Riehle.
North used the second quarter to take control of the game. The Chargers outscored the Indians 24-10 in the frame. Lance Nobbe got going offensively in the second, pouring in 12 points in the quarter. Spears hit another bomb and scored nine in the frame. Muckerheide hit a 3-pointer to close out the scoring in the quarter for North.
At the half, the Chargers led 39-24.
North added to the lead in the third, outscoring Milan 14-12. Nobbe and Muckerheide both scored six points and Conner Linkmeyer added a bucket. Milan’s Holden Acra hit two 3-pointers for the Indians.
After three quarter, North led 53-36.
In the fourth, Nobbe scored seven of his game-high 25 points. Muckerheide added five. Chase Youngman scored three and Spears had two. Micah Norman scored eight of Milan’s 18 points.
Following Nobbe’s 25 points for North was Muckerheide 20, Spears 20, Youngman three and Linkmeyer two.
Riehle led Milan with 15. Norman was also in double figures with 14.
In the junior varsity game, Milan jumped out to an early 9-point lead and held off the Chargers 52-48.
North was led by Cooper Parmer and Owen Eldridge with 15 points each. Brady Mauer scored seven points. Marshall Snell had five points. Brayden Hancock added four points. Jack Koehne added two points.
