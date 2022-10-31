A big crowd for both Milan and North Decatur converged on North Decatur Friday for the IHSAA football sectional semifinal. The teams did not disappoint in the much anticipated match-up. The teams traded the lead in the first half, but North's defense shut out the Indians in the second half to secure the 25-14 victory.
North moves to 11-0 on the season and hosts Knightstown (3-7) this Friday for the sectional championship. The Panthers defeated Cambridge City Lincoln 44-13 in the semifinal. Milan ends the season at 5-6.
The win was also Coach Stirn's 150th career win.
Milan used a 3-back look offensively to start the game and pound the ball on the ground. The Indians scored first when Riley Johnson scored from 1-yard out with 2:07 on the first quarter clock. Jeremiah Johnson added the extra point to make it 7-0.
North came right back to take the lead on a Reid Messer 38-yard touchdown run with :31 left in the first quarter. Messer added the 2-point conversion to give North an 8-7 lead.
Riley Johnson found the end zone at the 4:15 mark of the second quarter on a 4-yard run. Logan Burton added the point after to make it 14-8.
North's Kaden Muckerheide took the ensuing kick off 96 yards for the touchdown. Aiden O'Dell added the extra point to give North a 15-14 lead.
North closed out the first half on a 30-yard field goal by O'Dell. At the break, the Chargers led 18-14.
Both defenses held the opponent at bay in the third quarter.
North looked to put the game away near the mid-point of the fourth quarter, but Milan came up with an interception to give the Indians another shot to take the lead. North's defense stiffened and the Indians had to punt.
The Chargers closed out the win with a 15-yard touchdown run off the left side by Messer. O'Dell's point after made it 25-14 with 5:26 to play. North's defense shut down the Indians to seal the 11-point win.
Messer led the Chargers with 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Carson Parmer passed for 74 yards, 45 of those going to James Evans and 23 to Ty Litmer.
James Evans led the North defense with 7.0 total tackles. Messer finished with 6.5. Carson Parmer had 6.0 and Evan Howell added 5.5.
Riley Johnson led Milan's ground game with 107 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Green rushed for 60 yards and Brayden Rohrig added 49 yards rushing.
Alec Barker led Milan with 6.5 tackles. Mason Green finished with 4.0 tackles.
