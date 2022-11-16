The top four ranked teams in Class A make up the Final Four in the 2023 football state tournament. No. 3 North Decatur will get a first-hand look at the top-ranked team when the Chargers host No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran Friday in the semistate at Ed Kaelin Field.
The Match-up
Something will have to give Friday as the Saints are the No. 1 offense in Class A and the Chargers are the No. 1 defense in Class A.
Lutheran is the defending state champs and won the regional title 49-7 over Providence. North knocked off Bud Wright's Sheridan team in the regional 29-14.
The Saints average 51 points per game and allow 9.9 defensively. North averages 42.2 points per game offensively and allow 6.8 points per game defensively.
These two teams are similar in many ways. Both have a balanced attack of pass and run. Both have a strong defense and both have outstanding athletes at the skill positions.
Lutheran sophomore quarterback Jackson Willis has had a tremendous year throwing the ball. Willis has passed for 3,670 yards and 50 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
Joe Davis leads the Saints with 1,562 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns. Micah Mackay is the top receiving target for Lutheran with 1,361 yards and 16 touchdowns. Curbrian Shelby found the end zone 14 times on pass receptions.
Junior Jonny Hall leads the Saints' defense with 94 total tackles (7.2 per game). Spencer Bauer has 82 total tackles (6.3 per game).
North quarterback Carson Parmer has passed for 1,864 yards with 21 touchdowns. He has connected with 11 different Chargers during the season. Kaden Muckerheide leads the receivers with 705 yards and 10 touchdowns.
There have been 11 Chargers carry the ball this season, led by Reid Messer's 1,365 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Senior James Evans leads North's defense with 78 total tackles (6.5 per game). Messer, Evan Howell, Parmer, Muckerheide, Brad Kreiger and Jake Kinker all have 50 or more total tackles for the Chargers. Owen Wiseman leads North with four sacks.
One key factor that might play a big role can't be controlled by either team - the weather. Forecast is calling for below freezing temperatures in the area. Adapting to these conditions will be important for the that eventually lifts the semistate trophy.
In the last meeting between these two programs, Lutheran defeated North 27-12 in the 2018 sectional.
Semistate Information
Kick-off for the semistate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at North.
North Decatur Elementary is the suggested visitor parking lot with admission at Gate 3. For handicap and those wishing to purchase tickets electronically, admission is at Gate 2.
Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased at the gates the night of the game or online at https://ndathletics.com/partner/28/event/340/buy-tickets. Tickets on site will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. Gates 1 and 3 will be cash only. Gate 2 will be cash and card purchase availability. Tickets from online sales can be used at any gate.
Gate 1 can be accessed by parking in the south lot and entering Door 22 of the high school. Gate 2 can be accessed by parking on the west side of the high school and entering between Door 2 and Door 3 of the high school. Gate 3 can be accessed by parking in the lot to the west of the elementary school.
There will be no pass outs. Electronic noisemakers, sirens and whistles are prohibited.
The regular concession stand will be open with pretzels, nachos and hot dogs. Coffee, hot chocolate and kettle corn will be available from the Lady Chargers' softball program. Stacy’s will be selling tenderloins and chicken tenders.
For those unable to attend, streaming of the game will be available through ihsaatv.org. The cost is $12 per game or $17 for all 12 semistate games.
Commented
