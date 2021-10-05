GREENSBURG - The North Decatur Junior High Soccer Club traveled to Greensburg to take on the Pirates in a much anticipated game.
Both teams began the match with an undefeated record, but only the Chargers remained that way in the end. It was an exciting match with much back and forth action and a full sideline of fans supporting both teams.
Lucas Kramer scored the first goal of the game to make it 1-0 Chargers with just a few minutes left in the first half.
In the second half, Nick Nobbe netted one off a kick from Logan O’Dell, and O’Dell added a goal off an assist from Kramer to make it 3-0.
Goalkeeper Adam Wade had seven saves and, along with a strong defense, kept the Pirates off the board for the night.
The NDSC retains the County Cup for the fourth consecutive season.
-Information provided.
