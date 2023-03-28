GREENSBURG – Coming off another successful season on the golf course, the Chargers are looking to reload and take the season a step further, a team regional appearance.
Last year, North finished 46-9 against all opponents, including the sectional. The Chargers were undefeated in the MHC and won the conference tournament. North missed a regional bid by just two strokes.
“Our two biggest goals are to win conference for the third year running and this year we want to get our whole team through sectional,” Coach Lucas Hochstedler said.
North was represented at the regional as Carson Parmer advanced as an individual. Carson Parmer averaged 39.45 (9 holes) last season.
Also returning for North are juniors Jack Koehne and Austin Gould.
“Jack as a third-year varsity player and Austin have a chance to help out a lot this year at the varsity level. Sophomore Owen Eldridge should be a big part of things this year as well,” Coach Hockstedler added.
New to the squad are sophomore Cooper Parmer and freshman Scott Morford, Brayden Yeager and Micah Smith.
“We’ve had a couple of really good years and I think this year could be another. We’ve got quite a few solid, dedicated golfers this year and I am optimistic about the 2023 season,” Coach Hockstedler said.
