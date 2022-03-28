With a solid returning group, the North Decatur golf team looks to build off last season’s 30-8 overall record.
A year ago, the Chargers won the Mid-Hoosier Conference and were just two strokes from qualifying as a team for the regional.
Key returning golfers for North are Collin Bryant, Carson Parmer, Jack Koehne and Brady Espinda.
Bryant was a regional qualifier last season and averaged 40.9 for the season.
Parmer missed the regional last season by just two strokes. He averaged 41.1 for the season.
Koehne had an average of 44.9 and Espinda finished with a 47.8 average.
“We have one freshman this year, Owen Eldridge, who averaged in the mid 40s during his eighth grade season. If he continues to put in the work, I think he will be a very good addition to the team moving forward,” Coach Lucas Hochstedler.
Coach Hockstedler is looking forward to the season ahead for the Chargers and for what North might be able to accomplish.
“We won our conference tournament last year and, obviously, our first goal is to repeat in conference this year. Ranking right up there with that is to get the whole team to regional this year. Missing the cut by two strokes last year, and only losing one player from that top five, we have pretty high hopes for achieving that this year,” Coach Hochstedler added.
“As a team, we are excited for this golf season. I think we have a good chance to compete in every match and invitational on our schedule this year,” Coach Hochstedler said.
The Chargers open the season April 5 against Greensburg and Jennings County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.