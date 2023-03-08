After stampeding through the South Ripley Sectional to win the championship, North Decatur will now make the long trek to Huntingburg for regional action in the Southridge Regional.
The Chargers (21-5) face Linton-Stockton (26-1) in the 7 p.m. game. The winner will advance to the semistate, location yet to be determined. There are two regional games being contested Saturday, but each is a different regional and will have a separate champion.
The last time the Chargers won the sectional title was in 2016. North faced Linton-Stockton in the regional that year as well, falling to the Miners 62-38.
The Miners defeated South Knox 49-32 to win the sectional title, their fifth straight. Linton-Stockton is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and undefeated against Indiana schools. The only loss for the Miners came from Cooper (Ky.).
Linton-Stockton averages nearly 69 points per game offensively and allows just under 46 ppg defensively. North averages just under 60 ppg offensively and just over 46 ppg defensively.
The Chargers bring an experienced squad to the regional including five seniors - Carson Parmer Reid Messer, Blake Spears, Conner Linkmeyer and Lance Nobbe, along with junior starting point guard Kaden Muckerheide. Freshman Chase Youngman has also had some big moments this season for the Chargers.
Regional information
North will play Linton-Stockton at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Southridge Regional. This will be the second regional game of the day with Forest Park playing Brownstown Central at 4 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale in the North Decatur High School main office from 8 a.m. Wednesday through noon Friday. Tickets are $10 each and are good for the entire day. Tickets will also be available at the door Saturday.
The games will take place at Memorial Gym, located at 412 E. 5th Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542. Please note that this is not located on the Southridge High School campus.
Fans may not park on Jackson Street nor in the Memorial Gym parking lot. These two areas are for buses and vehicles with parking passes only.
Fans who utilize a wheelchair should enter Door #1 of the facility. Seating in Memorial Gym will be marked for both adults and the student cheer block.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.