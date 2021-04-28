EDINBURGH - On the road at Edinburgh, North Decatur got on the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the first inning. The Chargers blew the game open with seven runs in the third and eight in the fourth as North went on to the 16-2 victory.
In the eight-run fourth inning, Nick Gall, Ty Litmer, Noah Howell and Reid Messer all had RBIs.
Reid Messer and Nate O’Dell both finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. Messer added a hit.
Howell, Conner Messer, Trent Gauck, Owen Wiseman and Litmer also scored two runs each for the Chargers.
Other hits for North came off the bats of Howell and two from Gauck.
Carson Parmer pitched all five innings for North. He allowed no earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 13.
Noah Detling took the loss on the hill for Edinburgh. Ian Buchanan had both hits for the Lancers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.